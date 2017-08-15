TORONTO – The wait is over, as TSN’s new original daily series SC WITH JAY AND DAN PRESENTED BY TIM HORTONS is set to premiere Monday, Sept. 4. Anchored by hosts Jay Onrait and Dan O’Toole’s trademark personae, a bold new studio, and original and returning in-show segments, SC WITH JAY AND DAN PRESENTED BY TIM HORTONS airs weeknights at midnight ET on TSN, looping the following morning.

In advance of the series premiere, here are the Top 10 reasons to watch SC WITH JAY AND DAN PRESENTED BY TIM HORTONS, according to Jay and Dan:

10: You can fall asleep with us, and wake up with us too. It’s only weird if you make it weird.

9: Because we need someone to.

8. BOBROVSKY!

7. We have a new set and it’s not completely horrible.

6. If you aren’t watching Jay and Dan, we don’t know what you’re doing with your time. But if it’s better than the show let us know so we can join you.

5. You bring the all-dressed chips, and we’ll bring…nothing, expect absolutely nothing.

4. We need jobs. We both have kids to feed.

3. It’s only a matter of time before we do something completely inappropriate.

2. We’ll talk about stuff, and possibly even things.

1. There will be Top 10s and they’ll be better than this one.

Onrait and O’Toole will also contribute original content throughout the day across TSN’s digital and social media platforms, including Jay and Dan rankings, and commercial and movie trailer parodies.

The series premiere is supported by an extensive external advertising campaign, including dynamic in-game ad placements in EA SPORTS™ NHL® 18. In Toronto, the campaign includes a Union Station takeover, captivating billboards at Yonge-Dundas Square, and RestoBar advertising across the GTA. The campaign also includes integrated assets across Bell Media, with a minimum of five original on-air promos airing each week leading up to the Sept. 4 premiere on various Bell Media-owned networks. Promotion also includes radio and digital ads and building signage at Bell Media Studios headquarters at 299 Queen Street West in Toronto.

Tim Hortons is the title sponsor of SC WITH JAY AND DAN, with inclusion on the show logo and across all promotional assets. The Tim Hortons sponsorship also includes custom product onset integrations, and the Tim Hortons Daily Drive Thru feature, a round-up of the top sports stories of the day.

As announced last week, Coors Light is the title sponsor of the popular JAY AND DAN PODCAST, and will also sponsor in-show elements including the Coors Side Seats interview segment, and the Coors Reporter, who will cover some of the most talked-about sporting events in North America.

News of Jay Onrait and Dan O’Toole’s return to TSN was broken by TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie during the network’s 2017 TRADECENTRE coverage in March.