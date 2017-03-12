BERLIN — Guido Burgstaller scored twice as Schalke ended its three-game winless run in the Bundesliga with a comfortable 3-0 win over Augsburg on Sunday.

Winter signing Burgstaller got the home side off to a flying start in the fourth minute and claimed his second in the 29th.

The normally reliable Paul Verhaegh then missed a penalty for Augsburg before Daniel Caligiuri scored at the other end.

The visitors' poor afternoon continued when striker Raul Bobadilla had to go off with an injury sustained in the challenge from Benedikt Hoewedes that led to the penalty.

The second half proved just a formality. Max Meyer might have made it 4-0 before Hoewedes missed another good chance for the home side.

Schalke jumped two points above Augsburg into 11th place, while the visitors stayed just four points above the relegation zone.

Relegation-threatened Hamburger SV hosts midtable Borussia Moenchengladbach later Sunday.