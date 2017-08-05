An arbitrator has awarded Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Nate Schmidt a two-year contract worth $4.45 million.

A 26-year-old native of St. Cloud, Minnesota, Schmidt was selected by the team in June's expansion draft from the Washington Capitals. He's set to earn $2.15 million this season and $2.3 million in 2018-19.

Schmidt was issued a qualifying offer by the Capitals before being selected by the Golden Knights. He scored three goals and added 14 assists in 60 games with the Capitals last season, but slipped out of the lineup for most games after Kevin Shattenkirk was acquired in February.

Schmidt made his way back into the lineup for the playoffs after an injury to Karl Alzner and went on to play 11 straight games before the team was eliminated in the second round. He scored one goal and added three assists in the playoffs, with his average ice time rising from 15:29 in the regular season to 16:39.

Undrafted, Schmidt has appeared in 200 career NHL games and owns eight goals and 35 assists with a plus-36 rating.

He is coming off a two-year, $2.7 million contract with the Capitals.