Nate Schmidt is hoping his first contract with the Vegas Golden Knights isn't decided through arbitration.

The former Washington Capitals defenceman, who was selected by Vegas in the expansion draft last month, has a looming hearing on August 3.

His agent, Matt Keator, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Wednesday the two sides would like to reach a deal before that date.

“We’ve had positive discussions with Vegas,” Keator said. "(General manager) George (McPhee) and (director of hockey legal affairs) Andrew (Lugerner) have been totally professional to deal with.

“Nobody wants to go through arbitration. We’ll see how it plays out.”

Schmidt was issued a qualifying offer by the Capitals before being selected by the Golden Knights. He scored three goals and added 14 assists in 60 games with the Capitals last season, but slipped out of the lineup for most games after Kevin Shattenkirk was acquired.

Schmidt made his way back into the lineup for the playoffs after an injury to Karl Alzner and went on to play 11 straight games before the team was eliminated in the second round. He scored one goal and added three assists in the playoffs, with his average ice time rising from 15:29 in the regular season to 16:39.

Undrafted, Schmidt has appeared in 200 career NHL games and owns eight goals and 35 assists with a plus-36 rating.

He is coming off a two-year, $2.7 million contract with the Capitals.