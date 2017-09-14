Schnur and Shapovalov to kick off Davis Cup in Edmonton

EDMONTON — Davis Cup rookie Brayden Schnur will kick off Canada's playoff against India on Friday before teen phenom Denis Shapovalov takes the court in the second match of the best-of-five tie.

Schnur, ranked 202nd, will face No. 154 Ramkumar Ramanathan in the first match at Northlands Coliseum.

Shapovalov, who has rocketed up to No. 51 in the world rankings over the past several weeks, will take on Yuki Bhambri, who is ranked 157th.

At stake is membership in the elite group of 16. Canada is there and India looks to move up after toiling for the last six years in the regional zone level.

On Saturday, veteran Daniel Nestor of Toronto will team with Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil in the lone doubles match of the series. They'll face Rohan Bopanna and Purav Raja.

Shapovalov, an 18-year-old left-hander from Richmond Hill, Ont., is scheduled to face Ramanathan in reverse singles Sunday while Schnur, from Pickering, Ont., will close the tie against Bhambri.

Eleventh-ranked Milos Raonic is unavailable for Canada due to a wrist injury.