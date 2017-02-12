Schreiber has hat trick, three assists to lead Rock over Roughnecks

CALGARY — Tom Schreiber had a hat trick and three assists to lead the Toronto Rock past the Calgary Roughnecks 11-7 on Sunday in National Lacrosse League action.

Kieran McArdle and Brett Hickey each struck twice for Toronto (4-1) with Latrell Harris, Billy Hostrawser, Stephan Leblanc and Turner Evans rounding out the attack.

Curtis Dickson had five goals for the Roughnecks (3-3). Wesley Berg and Dane Dobbie also chipped in.

Nick Rose made 40 saves for the win in net as Frank Scigliano took the loss by turning away 28-of-38 shots in 45:22. Christian Del Bianco came on in relief for Calgary and stopped all eight shots he faced.

The Rock were 2 for 5 on the power play and the Roughnecks scored once on five opportunities.