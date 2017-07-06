CHICAGO — Kyle Schwarber has returned to the Chicago Cubs following a two-week stint in the minor leagues to work on his offensive struggles.

The 24-year-old outfielder was hitting .171 with 12 home runs and 28 RBIs in 64 games before being demoted. Schwarber, who missed nearly all of last season with two torn ligaments in his left knee, batted .343 with four homers in 11 games for Triple-A Iowa.

"I really just focused on myself and everything about my swing," he said Thursday. "We'll see how it goes, but I'm planning on this being me and going out and competing."

Schwarber is in the lineup for the Cubs' afternoon game against the Milwaukee Brewers, batting fifth and playing left field.

To make room on the roster, right-hander John Lackey was placed on the 10-day disabled list with plantar fasciitis of the right foot.