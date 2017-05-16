CHICAGO — Cubs manager Joe Maddon paired his 1,000th win with a glass of red wine made by Big Smooth wines out of Lodi, California.

A nod to his past on a very sweet night.

Slumping sluggers Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber homered to help the Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 9-5 on Tuesday, handing a landmark victory to their beloved manager.

Maddon became the eighth active manager with at least 1,000 wins. He started his coaching career in the minors with the Angels and served as the interim manager of the major league club on two occasions before taking over Tampa Bay. He is in his third season with the Cubs after guiding them to a World Series title last year.

"I've seen a lot of different methods," Maddon said with the glass of wine waiting on the table in front of him. "I've been taught well, and I really want to say, it's 1,000 wins, other guys have done it, but to the players that have been a part of this, I want to say thank you, because you don't do this without really good players. You don't."

The 63-year-old Maddon, known for his eccentric tricks over the years like mariachi bands and impromptu petting zoos, also thanked his coaches before he was toasted by the team in a room off the main clubhouse at Wrigley Field.

"He's a great manager, a great one to play for, and we know that we have his back and he'll have ours," Schwarber said.

Ian Happ hit his second homer in his third major league game and Addison Russell also went deep as Chicago returned to .500 after a lacklustre road trip. NL MVP Kris Bryant added two hits in his first appearance after missing three games with an illness.

Joey Votto, Zack Cozart and Tucker Barnhart connected for Cincinnati on a warm and windy night. Bronson Arroyo (3-3) was hit hard in five innings, allowing five runs and eight hits.

"It was one of those days, man," Arroyo said. "It's a hard place to pitch when the wind's blowing the way it is, and their guys just did a better job of keeping the ball in the park than we did."

The Cubs (19-19) had dropped seven of nine, including four of their last six at division leaders Colorado and St. Louis.

Schwarber's continued trouble in the leadoff spot and the shaky performance so far by the rotation had created some angst for a fan base expecting more of the same after Chicago's drought-busting crown last year, but no one seemed a bit worried around the team.

Willson Contreras had two hits and two RBIs, and John Lackey (4-3) pitched into the sixth inning in the opener of a 10-game homestand.

"Felt like we all put in pretty good at-bats today," Schwarber said.

Schwarber was hitless in 17 at-bats before he belted a drive in the second inning that landed near the back of the bleachers in right. He singled down the third-base line in the sixth and scored on Happ's bases-loaded walk for a 7-3 lead.

After Votto's two-run shot got Cincinnati (19-19) within two in the seventh, Russell went deep in the bottom half and Rizzo added his seventh of the season in the eighth. Rizzo went 2 for 16 on Chicago's road trip.

"We just couldn't contain them at any point in that ballgame," Reds manager Bryan Price said.

WORTH NOTING

The Reds will promote left-hander Amir Garrett from Triple-A Louisville to start Thursday's series finale against the Cubs. Right-hander Lisalverto Bonilla will start Friday in the opener of three-game set at home against Colorado. Garrett is 3-2 with a 4.25 ERA in six starts with Cincinnati this year. ... The Reds claimed first baseman-outfielder Peter O'Brien off waivers from Kansas City and optioned him to Louisville. Left-hander Brandon Finnegan, out with a shoulder injury, was transferred to the 60-day disabled list to make room on the 40-man roster.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: Price said he is hoping RHP Tim Adleman will be able to make his next start Saturday against the Rockies. Adleman left Sunday's 8-3 loss at San Francisco with a neck strain. "We will have to monitor it to make sure we can comfortably allow him to start that game without having to go through what he went through last time," Price said.

Cubs: OF Jason Heyward took live batting practice on the field. Heyward is on the 10-day disabled list with a sore knuckle on his right hand. ... 2B Ben Zobrist (back) was out of the starting lineup, but Maddon said Zobrist could have played. "His back is still not 100 per cent," Maddon said. "I just want to be very careful with him, quite frankly." ... OF Jon Jay (back) pinch hit in the seventh and lined out to centre.

UP NEXT

Right-handers Kyle Hendricks of the Cubs and Scott Feldman of the Reds face each other Wednesday night. Hendricks (2-2, 3.40 ERA) is 1-1 with a 1.52 ERA in his last four starts. Feldman (2-3, 3.59) also is pitching well, going 1-0 with a 1.13 ERA in his last two outings.

