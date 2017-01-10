Chelsea Carey and her Alberta rink will represent Team Canada at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in St. Catharines, ON from Feb 18-26. So we know one team, but still have to figure out 14 others. Here's what you need to know for each of the provincial and territorial playdowns across Canada.

British Columbia

Jan 17-22 from Duncan Curling Club – Scores/Results

2016 Champion: Karla Thompson

It’s anybody's title to take at this year’s BC Scotties. The field is wide open with the likes of defending champion Karla Thompson (18th on CTRS and winner of the King Cash Spiel), Marla Mallett (32nd on CTRS) and Diane Gushulak (31st on CTRS) all in the top 35 of the Canadian Team Ranking System (CTRS). Mallett and Gushulak have each won one tournament on the World Curling Tour this season. Two-time national champ Kelly Scott will not play at this year’s BC Scotties.

Alberta

Jan 25-29 from St. Albert Curling Club – Scores/Results

2016 Champion: Chelsea Carey

Val Sweeting has a decent shot at getting back to the Canada championship. After losing in back-to-back Scotties finals, Team Sweeting was upset by Team Chelsea Carey in last year’s provincial final. Carey will represent Team Canada at the Scotties in 2017 after winning it all in 2016 and another sold rink, Team Kelsey Rocque, have already stated they won’t be playing at provincials this year. The field may not be as strong this time around, but Alberta is still tough to get out of. Team Casey Scheidegger (fifth on CTRS) and Team Nadine Chyz (13th on CTRS) have each won four events this season with Scheidegger recently taking the Grand Slams' Canadian Open. Each will be there vying to upset Sweeting’s crew once again.

Saskatchewan

Jan 24-29 from Melville Curling Club – Scores/Results

2016 Champion: Jolene Campbell

Bet on Saskatchewan being a highly contested province once again this year. Jolene Campbell (79th on CTRS) was the surprise winner last year, upsetting four-time Saskatchewan champ Stephanie Lawton (39th on CTRS) in the final, 7-4. Campbell and Lawton as well as Breanne Meakin have yet to qualify for the provincial championships, but will have an opportunity to grab one of the three remaining spots at the "last chance" qualifier Jan 13-15. Notable names already qualified include Chantelle Eberle (21st on CTRS), Sherry Anderson (24th on CTRS), Robyn Silvernagle (34th on CTRS) and Kim Schneider (40th on CTRS). Anderson, Lawton's former vice, won the Boundary Ford Curling Classic in November on the WCT.

Manitoba

Jan 24-29 from Eric Coy Arena – Scores/Results

2016 Champion: Kerri Einarson

Jennifer Jones is back. The skip with five Scotties championships to her name and her rink from Winnipeg will return to provincials after failing to defend their 2015 title at the national championship last year. Jones has appeared at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts every year since 2005 (expect for 2014 because of the Sochi Olympics) and will be the favourites once again, but is definitely not a lock. Winnipeg’s Team Kerri Einarson, the 2016 Manitoba champs, will have the best shot at beating Team Jones in a one-game winner take all finale. Einarson won The National on the Grand Slam circuit earlier this season and will look for similar success at provincials. Other notable names include Michelle Englot, who’s ranked seventh on the CTRS this season, and Jones’ former teammate in Cathy Overton-Clapham. Darcy Robertson and Briane Meilleur will also play at the Eric Coy Arena. Manitoba is always one of the toughest provinces in the country and it won’t be any different this time around.

Ontario

Jan 30-Feb 5 from Cobourg Community Centre – Scores/Results

2016 Champion: Jenn Hanna

Team Rachel Homan is looking for redemption at the Ontario Scotties. Homan was upset in last year’s final by Jenn Hanna, marking the first time since 2012 the Ottawa rink failed to qualify for the Canadian championship. Team Homan, a two-time Scotties champion, sit second on the CTRS and first on the WCT money list with two event wins under their belts this season. They’ll be the favourites once again, but will be challenged by the likes of Julie Tippin, Cathy Auld and Jacqueline Harrison, who are all in the top 25 of the CTRS. But the biggest hurdle they’ll have to clear is Team Allison Flaxey from Caledon. The rink has surprised many this year with plenty of solid finishes including a Grand Slam victory at the Masters. Flaxey beat Homan in the final 6-3 to claim that title. Another Homan-Flaxey final is likely, with the 31-year-old Flaxey having a real chance at causing another upset in Ontario. Team Hanna, the 2016 champs, will not participate at the Ontario Scotties this time around.

Northern Ontario

Jan 18-22 from Nipigon Curling Club – Scores/Results

2016 Champion: Krista McCarville

The 2017 Northern Ontario playdowns will more than likely come down to a clash between Thunder Bay’s Krista McCarville (16th on CTRS) and Tracy Fleury (sixth on CTRS) of Sudbury. Team McCarville took the title last season and made it all the way to the national final where they lost to Carey’s Alberta rink. Their best performance this season came at the Tour Challenge Tier Two on the Grand Slam circuit where they lost in the final to Jacqueline Harrison. Fleury, the 2015 Northern Ontario champ, won the Sunova Spiel in November and finished with a 2-4 record at the Canada Cup.

Quebec

Jan 7-15 from Etchemin Curling Club – Scores/Results

2016 Champion: Marie-France Larouche

Marie-France Larouche will look to defend her 2016 Quebec title and appear in the Scotties Tournament of Hearts for the 10th time of her career. Team Larouche sit 48th on the CTRS, the highest of any team in the field. Other names include Eve Belisle (53rd on CTRS), Helene Pelchat (109th) and Roxane Perron (145th). Larouche are the favourites in Quebec.

New Brunswick

Jan 25-29 from Miramichi Curling Club – Scores/Results

2016 Champion: Sylvie Robichaud

Moncton’s Sylvie Robichaud will look to claim her third straight New Brunswick title. Her foursome will be opposed by the likes of Shannon Tatlock and Sarah Mallais. Team Robichaud, who were victorious at one event on the WCT this season, finished last at the 2016 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, meaning this year’s winner in New Brunswick will have to play in a pre-qualifier tournament in order to play in the main draw at the Canadian championship. The seven-rink field should be wide open in this Maritime province.

Nova Scotia

Jan 23-29 from Mayflower Curling Club – Scores/Results

2016 Champion: Jill Brothers

The eight-rink field in Nova Scotia is led by defending champion Jill Brothers and five-time Scotties champion Mary-Anne Arsenault. Third Erin Carmody is new to Team Brothers this year, replacing Sarah Murphy. Brothers won the Lady Monctonian Invitational Spiel in mid-October and the Dave Jones Mayflower Cashspiel in mid-November. Team Kristen MacDiarmid won a WCT event in October as well and will look to qualify for her first Scotties. Theresa Breen, Julie McEvoy and Christie Gamble will also take part in the action at the Mayflower Curling Club.

Prince Edward Island

Jan 18-24 from Silver Fox Curling Club – Scores/Results

2016 Champion: Suzanne Birt

The field for the Prince Edward Island provincial championship will be missing a very notable name this year. Suzanne Birt, winner of nine PEI titles, decided to step away from curling this season to spend more time with her family. Tammy Dewar, Lisa Jackson, Robyn MacPhee and Veronica Smith will compete in Summerside. Team MacPhee won the Royal LePage OVCA Women’s Fall Classic from Kemptville in November and may have the leg up.

Newfoundland and Labrador

Jan 24-29 from Bally Haly Curling Club – Scores/Results

2016 Champion: Stacie Curtis

Defending champion Stacie Curtis and 12-time provincial champ Heather Strong will be the favourites in this province.

Yukon

2016 Champion: Nicole Baldwin

Team Sarah Koltun will represent the territory this year and will participate in the pre-qualifying tournament.

Northwest Territories

2016 Champion: Kerry Galusha

Team Kerry Galusha will represent the Northwest Territories at the Scotties for a third straight year in St. Catharines after they were the only team to sign up for their playdowns. They will have to win the pre-qualifier in order to play in the main draw during the week.

Nunavut

2016 Champion: Geneva Chislett

Nunavut will send a team to the Scotties for a second straight year. Team Geneva Chislett won one game last year, an 8-7 triumph over BC in the pre-qualifier.