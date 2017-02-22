Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom has officially joined Team EnVyUs nearly three weeks after leaving G2 Esports, the organization announced Tuesday.



ScreaM was released fro G2 on Feb. 3 and an nV lineup was announced Feb. 4 without the inclusion of the French star. Since then, ScreaM has subbed in multiple times, including in a matchup against his former club, for David "devoduvek" Dobrosavljevic. The team has not made any announcements on devoduvek's standing with the squad.



Now that the announcement has been made, ScreaM will make his official debut in a ESL Pro League Season 5 matchup with HellRaisers.