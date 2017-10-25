Former NHLers Rene Bourque, Christian Thomas and Ben Scrivens will be a part of Team Canada's roster for an upcoming pre-Olympic tournament in Finland.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the former NHLers will be joined by former KHL defenceman Chris Lee and NCAA players Dylan Sikura and Zach Whitecloud on the roster for the Karjala Cup.

This is for next months Karjala tourny. Russians/ Czechs/ Finns/Swedes / Swiss/ Canada all participating. Good pre-Olympic test. https://t.co/LKply9X1Eh — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) October 25, 2017

Lee played with Team Canada at the World Hockey Championship earlier this year and attended training camp with the L.A. Kings.

Bourque spent last season with the Colorado Avalanche and is currently playing in the Swedish Hockey League. He scored 12 goals and posted six assists in 65 games last season, bringing his career total to 163 goals and 316 points in 725 NHL games.

Thomas, son of former NHLer Steve Thomas, is currently playing with the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and owns one goal and three points through six games. He played six games during the 2015-16 with the Montreal Canadiens and Arizona Coyotes. In total, he's appeared in 27 career NHL contests, posting one goal and three points.

Scrivens, a veteran of 144 career NHL games, owns a 14-4-2 record with the KHL's Ufa Salavat Yulayev this season. He's posted a .920 save percentage and a 2.20 goals-against average with two shutouts in 20 games this season. He spent time with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens during his NHL career, posting a 2.92 goals-against average and a ,905 save percentage.

Sikura, 22, is off to a strong start to the season with Northeastern University, posting six goals and 12 points in five games. He was sixth-round draft pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in 2014. Whitecloud, 20, owns three assists in four games on the Bemidji State University blueline this season.

Willie Desjardins will serve as Canada's head coach at the Karjala Cup and at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

The Karjala Cup begins on Nov. 8, with Canada facing Switzerland.