DENVER — Kyle Seager homered and drove in four runs, Robinson Cano also connected and the Seattle Mariners beat the Colorado Rockies 10-4 on Tuesday.

Jean Segura had four hits and Ariel Miranda (5-2) pitched five innings to help the Mariners sweep two games in Denver and pin a rare series loss on Colorado. It was just the Rockies' third loss in 17 series and first since April 24-27 against Washington.

Colorado can even the score when the home-and-home matchup moves to Seattle for two games starting Wednesday.

Ben Gamel, who replaced Nelson Cruz in the second inning, and Guillermo Heredia each had three of Seattle's season-high 19 hits.