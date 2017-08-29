RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks believe defensive end Frank Clark will be ready to go for the start of the regular season even with a wrist injury suffered in the third preseason game.

Seattle defensive co-ordinator Kris Richard said Tuesday that he's "not concerned" about Clark's status for the Sept. 10 season opener at Green Bay.

Clark had been scheduled to see a specialist for the injury he suffered Friday against Kansas City. He is not expected to play in the preseason finale Thursday at Oakland.

Clark is entering his third season with the Seahawks, looking to build upon the 10 sacks he had last year. Clark appeared in 15 games, starting five, in 2016. Richard said Clark has been steadily getting better.

