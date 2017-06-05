The Seattle Seahawks signed backup quarterback Austin Davis Monday.

The move isn't particularly newsworthy, other than it likely means they will not be signing Colin Kaepernick, who remains a free agent.

Kaepernick had a workout with the Seahawks late last month and there was some belief the former San Francisco 49ers QB would finally find a team to sign with.

Kaepernick played in 12 games for the San Francisco 49ers last season, throwing for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns to four interceptions. The 29-year-old, who led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2012, made headlines last season when he kneeled during the national anthem.

Davis is now the 21st quarterback to sign a free agent deal this offseason, not including reserve/futures and undrafted free agent deals. The 27-year-old has 13 games NFL experience, where he's thrown for 2,548 yards and 13 touchdowns to 12 interceptions.