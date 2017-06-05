2h ago
Seahawks sign backup QB Davis, Kaepernick remains free agent
TSN.ca Staff
Seahawks signing Davis bad news for Kaepernick
The Seattle Seahawks signed backup quarterback Austin Davis Monday.
The move isn't particularly newsworthy, other than it likely means they will not be signing Colin Kaepernick, who remains a free agent.
Kaepernick had a workout with the Seahawks late last month and there was some belief the former San Francisco 49ers QB would finally find a team to sign with.
Kaepernick played in 12 games for the San Francisco 49ers last season, throwing for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns to four interceptions. The 29-year-old, who led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2012, made headlines last season when he kneeled during the national anthem.
Davis is now the 21st quarterback to sign a free agent deal this offseason, not including reserve/futures and undrafted free agent deals. The 27-year-old has 13 games NFL experience, where he's thrown for 2,548 yards and 13 touchdowns to 12 interceptions.