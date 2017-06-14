Sean “seangares” Gares and Shahzeb “ShahZaM” Khan will return to the Misfits starting Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster after separate issues kept them out of action.

Gares was busy getting married while rumours circulated that ShahZam was benched after rumours circulated he hesitant about participating in the team’s boot camp prior to the PGL America Minor.

"We have decided it is in the best interest of the team to have someone present, which will yield the most productive bootcamp possible as we focus on this important event," Misfits CEO Ben Spoont told SlingShot Esports at the time.

Misfits came up empty at the America Minor with a group stage elimination after consecutive losses.

The two will replace Caio “zqk” Fonseca and Skyler “Relyks” Weaver in the lineup. The move forces Relyks to the bench and zqk back to Brazil to find a new team.