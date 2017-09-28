Former All-Pro linebacker Ray Lewis joined 13 Baltimore Ravens in kneeling for the national anthem in London on Sunday.

On Monday, an online petition was started to remove Lewis' statue from outside M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The petition has now garnered more than 50,000 signatures and, to ensure the statue's safety, the Maryland Stadium Authority has taken the measure of increasing security around the landmark.

A spokesperson for the Maryland Stadium Authority told the Baltimore Sun security was added on Sunday afternoon, just hours after the Ravens lost the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Lewis said he dropped to both knees, as opposed one which the Ravens players took, because he was praying.

Lewis' statue was unveiled in September 2014, month after Lewis won Super Bowl XLVII with the Ravens and retired.