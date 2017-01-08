OTTAWA — Mark Stone had a goal and two assists and Mike Condon turned away 35 shots as the Ottawa Senators beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-3 Sunday.

Zack Smith, Mike Hoffman and Kyle Turris each added a goal and an assist while Tom Pyatt also scored for the Senators (21-14-4), who snapped their four-game losing streak.

The Oilers (21-14-7) got two goals from Patrick Maroon and one from Leon Draisaitl. Conner McDavid had two assists and Jonas Gustavsson made 13 saves.

Edmonton entered the third period trailing 4-3 and desperately pressed for the tying goal but Condon shut the door. The Oilers outshot the Senators 17-3 in the period and 29-8 over the final 40 minutes.

Turris scored into an empty net to ice the game.

The Oilers entered the second period down 2-0 but needed just 63 seconds to tie the game as Maroon scored back-to-back at 5:58 and 7:01 to even the score.

He beat Condon through the legs from in close for the first goal and banked a shot off Senators defenceman Cody Ceci for the second.

McDavid started the play that led to the second goal by stealing the puck at the Ottawa blue line, but his shot on the ensuing breakaway was wide. Maroon picked up the puck along the boards, shot and scored.

Draisaitl gave the Oilers their first lead of the game when his shot from behind the net hit Condon and went in at 12:59.

Despite having just five shots in the second, the Senators managed to close out the crazy period with two goals to regain the lead.

Stone scored at 13:33 to tie the game and Pyatt put the Senators up 4-3 at 18:14.

The Senators opened the scoring just 3:36 into the game when Smith beat Gustavsson through the legs from the top of the crease after a bit of a scramble around the Oilers' net.

Seconds later the Oilers nearly tied the game on a backhand shot from Benoit Pouliot that beat Condon, but not the crossbar.

Later in the period, while on the power play, Erik Karlsson took a point shot and broke teammate Dion Phaneuf's stick. Hoffman then hit the post with a one-timer from the face-off circle before scoring on the exact same play moments later at 14:54 for a 2-0 Senators lead.

Notes: Fredrik Claesson was scratched for the Senators. Brandon Davidson and Jesse Puljujarvi were scratches for the Oilers…Senators forward Curtis Lazar is pointless in 18 games this season…The Senators had scored just three goals in their previous 11 periods before Sunday…Connor McDavid leads the league with 15 multi-point games and has more assists (34) than the top point getter on 14 other teams in the league…Next up for the Senators will be a visit from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. The Oilers will host the San Jose Sharks Tuesday.