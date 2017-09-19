TORONTO — Ottawa Senators coach Guy Boucher marvelled at the play of goaltender Marcus Hogberg following a second consecutive pre-season win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 22-year-old came into Ottawa's 5-2 win midway through the second period in relief of Mike Condon and stopped all 16 shots he faced to preserve the victory on Tuesday night.

"We know what (Condon) can do, but (Hogberg) keeps on impressing us every day," Boucher said of Ottawa's 2013 third-round selection. "Pretty impressive. I think every game he's been in and every scrimmage he's been in, he's been impressive. Six-foot-five with lots of talent, we're certainly not going to be disappointed about that."

Condon made 22 saves and Erik Burgdoerfer scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period. Ottawa (2-0-0) defeated Toronto (0-2-0) 6-2 on Monday night in the first half of the home-and-home series.

The new faceoff rule was once again an issue for both teams. Several players were thrown out of the faceoff circle with Leafs forward Kerby Rychel drawing the only minor penalty for delay of game.

Tyler Bozak joked that he felt he was thrown out of more faceoffs than he took.

Leafs coach Mike Babcock is hoping things change before the start of the regular season.

"I thought tonight was way worse than the first night we played, but obviously they want it this way," said Babcock. "I think it's still supposed to be a competitive situation. I don't know if it is anymore."

Logan Brown and Fredrik Claesson also scored for the Senators while Filip Chlapik and Patrick Sieloff added empty-netters with less than two minutes to play in the third.

Patrick Marleau and James van Riemsdyk responded for the Leafs.

Frederik Andersen got the start for Toronto, making 18 saves through two periods. Kasimir Kaskisuo stopped three third-period shots.

Marleau tied the game 1-1 at 11:26 of the first, racing down his off wing and beating Condon high glove-side from the face-off dot.

"Definitely nice to get one and get some confidence and build off of that," said Marleau, who was making his Leafs debut. "It was good to get out there and get used to the surroundings and line mates and systems and all that. Something to build off of."

Faceoffs weren't the only issue for the Leafs on Tuesday night.

Early in the first period, officials told Leo Komarov he had to remove his visor. The veteran Leafs forward has always worn his visor tilted upward, away from his eyes, but was told due to a new rule, he could no longer wear it in that fashion.

"The ref told me they changed some rules so just said I need to keep (the visor) down," Komarov said. "I don't see through it, that's the reason I'm wearing it up. It's how I play forever. I took it off, but I mean I don't feel safe without it so we'll see what's going to happen."

Babcock says he's already spoken to Komarov about the issue.

"This is what I would do if I was Leo. I just said it to him: you've got young kids at home, you've got your eyes," Babcock said. "Pull your visor down, get used to it in practice and put it on."

The Senators continue their pre-season schedule Saturday when they host the Montreal Canadiens. The Leafs begin a home-and-home with the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.