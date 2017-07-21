The Ottawa Senators and forward Ryan Dzingel have avoided arbitration and settled on a two-year contract worth $3.6 million with an average annual salary of $1.8 million.

General Manager Pierre Dorion announced the news on Friday.

Dzingel scored 14 goals and added 18 assists in 81 games for the Senators last season, his second year with the club.

The 25-year-old recorded two goals and three points in 15 playoff games.

The centre was drafted in the 7th round (204th overall) in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

Dzingel was a restricted free agent.