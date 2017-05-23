Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

OTTAWA — Mike Hoffman honed in on his target, closed his eyes, and prayed.

Hoffman recoiled, like an archer flexing his bow, and hammered the puck with all his 190-pound frame could leverage - and then some.

Off one post. Then the back bar. Then off the other - not that you could hear any of the clangs beyond the bedlam at Canadian Tire Centre.

The Ottawa Senators are still breathing. Somehow.

Hoffman’s howitzer delivered a nail-biting 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, capping a comeback that staved off elimination for the Senators and deadlocked the Eastern Conference final at three games apiece.

Bobby Ryan scored the game’s tying goal on a monumental two-man advantage power play in the second period to make it all possible.

The Pens and Sens will clash in the third Game 7 of the spring on Thursday night in Pittsburgh, with the winner earning the right to host the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup Final next week.

A Seventh Heaven win by the Senators would represent not only a first in franchise history - the first team to erase a 3-2 series deficit and advance - but also mean a new Stanley Cup champion will be crowned.

Flip a coin. A trip to the Stanley Cup Final is on the line. It’s down to a toss-up now.

In many ways, Game 6 was a textbook win for the Senators: Limit the opposition to one goal, scratch and claw your way to two.

Senators coach Guy Boucher swore pre-game his team was done with the “run-and-gun” that almost made their season run-and-gone.

The Penguins outshot the Senators 16-3 during a span in the second period, but Ottawa strung together a much more tight-knit defensive effort in Game 6.

Along the way, a couple of Senators saved their best of the series for when the season was on the line. Captain Erik Karlsson registered five shots through the first two periods in his most dynamic effort since the second-round win against the Rangers. Goaltender Craig Anderson bounced back from an unsightly two starts - including Sunday’s shellacking in Pittsburgh - to stop 43 shots.

Coincidentally, Karlsson was not on the ice for Hoffman’s game-winner, the first time this postseason that he was not at least somehow factoring into the sequence in Ottawa’s 11 wins.

But he did assist on Ryan’s enormous goal to get the Senators on the board.

For Ryan, add it to the list of his postseason heroics, to go along with his two overtime winners.

Ryan’s power play goal in the middle frame was not only Ottawa’s first goal in a span of 98:16 - dating back to Game 4 - but it broke an 0-for-30 skid on the power play. Ryan’s celebration, which allowed Ottawa to breathe a slight sigh of relief and knotted the contest, was the Senators’ first power play goal in 11 games.

The big story before the game was the fact that the Senators did not sell out Canadian Tire Centre for the second time this postseason. Entire rows of empty seats were noticeable in the upper bowl, an unthinkable occurrence for the biggest game in franchise history in a decade in a Canadian market.

Turns out, the next game the Senators might be hosting could be in the Stanley Cup Final. The bet is that inventory won’t be nearly as hard to move, not with this Cinderella run still going.

