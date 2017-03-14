Senators G Anderson out vs. Lightning with lower-body injury

The Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson will not dress against the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday night due to a lower-body injury, head coach Guy Boucher announced.

Anderson did not take part in the team's Tuesday morning skate due to the injury.

The team has recalled have goaltender Chris Driedger from the AHL's Binghamton Senators, while Mike Condon will start in net against the Lightning.

Condon was told Monday night he would start against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Anderson became Senators all-time leader in wins by a goaltender on Saturday night against the Colorado Avalanche.

Anderson has won his past six starts and owns a record of 21-8-1. His goals against average sits at 2.23, while he owns a save percentage of .930.

He took a two-month leave form the team earlier this season to attend to the health of his wife, Nicholle, who is battling a form of throat cancer.

Driedger, 22, owns a 10-16-1 in the AHL this season with a 3.09 GAA and a .906 save percentage.

The team lost goaltender Andrew Hammond for the season to a torn labrum in February.

Mike Condon will make his 33rd start of the season on Tuesday. He stopped 39 of 41 shots in win over the Arizona Coyotes in his last start on March 9.

Condon's record sits at 18-11-5 on the season with a 2.53 GAA and a .913 save percentage.



Turris and Ryan to play

The Senators did receive some good news Tuesday, though, as both Kyle Turris and Bobby Ryan took part in the morning skate.

Turris has missed the team's previous three games, while Ryan last played on Feb. 18 due to a broken finger.

Boucher confirmed both players will dress against the Lightning Tuesday.

Sens lines:

Dzingel Turris Smith

Burrows Brassard Ryan

Hoffman Pageau Pyatt

Stalberg Kelly Wingels — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) March 14, 2017



No timeline for Borowiecki

Boucher said the team is without a timeline for the return of defenceman Mark Borowiecki, who is also dealing with a lower-body injury.

The 27-year-old last played on March 8. He owns one goal and one assist in 57 games with the Senators this season.

Boucher also confirmed forward Mark Stone is considered week-to-week, as Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said Monday.

The Senators (39-22-6) sit second in the Atlantic Division and host the Lightning on Tuesday.