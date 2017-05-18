The Ottawa Senators are hoping Alex Burrows can play Game 4 of their Eastern Conference Final against the Pittsburgh Penguins after the veteran forward was forced to leave Wednesday's Game 3 with a lower-body injury.

Head coach Guy Boucher said they're hopeful Burrows will be ready to go Friday night in the nation's capital after the 5-1 victory.

Boucher says Burrows has a lower-body injury, further status tomorrow, but #Sens are hopeful he'll be available for Game 4. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 18, 2017

On Thursday, the team was still waiting for the official medical report to come down.

Burrows. Waiting on medical report. Didn't seem bad after game. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) May 18, 2017

The incident occurred halfway through the game when Burrows and Penguins defenceman Ian Cole got tangled up in front of the net causing Burrows to fall down hard. The 36-year-old appeared to hurt his left knee on the play and struggled to leave the ice under his own power. Burrows did not return to action.

Burrows picked up one assist before his was forced to leave and had six goals with five assists over 20 games with the Sens during the regular season.

Ottawa acquired Burrows a day before the Trade Deadline from the Vancouver Canucks for Jonathan Dahlen.

Ottawa is two wins away from advancing to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2007.