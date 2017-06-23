1h ago
Senators pick F Bowers 28th overall
TSN.ca Staff
Bowers would like to bring his two way game to Ottawa
The Ottawa Senators made forward Shane Bowers the 28th pick of the 2017 NHL Draft on Friday.
Bowers netted 22 goals and added 29 assists last season with the Waterloo Black Hawks of the United States Hockey League. The 17-year-old is committed to attending Boston University next season.
“I’m really excited to start at BU, you know I haven’t really set a timeline for how long I want to be there,” said Bowers. “I just want to go in and develop as a player and a person and hopefully make the jump to the NHL as fast as I can or when I’m ready.”
The Halifax native played two seasons in the USHL.