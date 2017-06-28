5m ago
Senators plan on keeping Phaneuf
TSN.ca Staff
The Ottawa Senators plan on keeping defenceman Dion Phaneuf, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger.
Trade rumours have quieted down since the NHL Entry Draft last week and once defenseman Marc Methot was traded to Dallas.
Last year, in 81 regular season games for the Senators, Phaneuf had nine goals and 21 assists. He was drafted No. 9 overall in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft by the Calgary Flames.