The Ottawa Senators have recalled defencemen Thomas Chabot and Christian Jaros from AHL Belleville, the team announced Sunday.

Chabot has a goal and an assist in two games for the Belleville Senators this season. The 20-year-old, 18th overall pick in 2015 has one game NHL experience from last year.

Jaros, a fifth-round pick in 2015, has an assist in two games in Bellevill.e