The Ottawa Senators will be without Bobby Ryan indefinitely after he took a shot off the hand against the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday night.

Senators head coach Guy Boucher confirmed the injury Sunday and said the team would go with 11 forwards and seven defencemen against the Winnipeg Jets. Fredrik Claesson will enter the lineup, while Curtis Lazar will again serve as a healthy scratch.

The 29-year-old is still being evaluated to determine if he sustained a broken right index finger. If it is broken, the team expects him to miss three-to-six weeks.

Bobby Ryan took a shot off his hand in the third period last night and is currently being evaluated. Could be broken so out indefinitely. — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) February 19, 2017

Ryan owns 12 goals and 12 assists in 50 games this season. He scored 22 goals and tallied 56 points in 81 games last season.