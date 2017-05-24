Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

PITTSBURGH — Can the Ottawa Senators possibly hope to win one more game and advance to the Stanley Cup Final playing the same way they did in Game 6?

Mike Hoffman didn’t quite understand the question because, well, his team just did it.

“Yeah,” Hoffman said, confidently. “I mean, you never know what could happen. [Craig Anderson] could save them all, and we could score shorthanded. It’s a game of hockey. You never know what could happen.”

Guy Boucher took it one step further, as his team packed up and traveled back to the Steel City for Game 7 on Thursday night.

“We have to win the same way,” Boucher said. “There’s no other way for us to win. It’s exactly the problem of the previous games. We tried to win another way and we got our butts kicked.”

Boucher pleaded with his team to get away from the run-and-gun, asking them to play within their identity as a defence-first team that forechecks and traps with wave after wave of relentlessness.

They did that. It’s one of the reasons why the Senators are still breathing, on the brink of their second Stanley Cup Final appearance in franchise history.

In many ways, it was a textbook Boucher win: limit the opposition to one goal, scratch and claw to two for the win.

Yet, even with Anderson making 45 saves in a nearly flawless performance, it was the Senators’ lack of scoring chances that may ultimately have them tempting fate in Seventh Heaven.

The Senators were the first team in the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs that failed to generate a single high-danger shot from the inner-slot, according to SPORTLOGiQ.

They won anyway, on a night when they allowed the highest total of high-danger shots from the inner-slot (27) by one team this postseason, the first time they allowed more than 20. According to SPORTLOGiQ, nearly 50 per cent of the goals in the NHL this season were scored from that specific area of the slot.

It was the type of performance that left the defending Stanley Cup champions feeling confident about everything except the final score.

“There was a lot to like about the game we had [on Tuesday],” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “I loved our team’s effort. I thought our execution was really good on a lot of occasions. So we’re got to make sure we don’t let that disappointment, I guess, affect us moving forward.”

Despite the disparity in chances, Clarke MacArthur said he believed the Senators did “a better job in the middle of the ice” but were as opportunistic as ever. Mike Hoffman’s season-saving blast came from the top of the circle - when it’s so rare to see a player blow a slapshot by a goalie anymore - and Bobby “Big Points” Ryan netted the monumental game-tying power play goal to the right of Matt Murray.

MacArthur admitted a little more offence - without sacrificing defence - would strike a better balance for Ottawa.

“We’ve got to get on the offence a little more,” MacArthur said. “We obviously don’t want to give up that much zone time. So, I mean, we’ll do some slight adjustments, but what we got last night is what we’re going to be looking for tomorrow.”

For his part, Anderson said he is ready for another onslaught, if that’s what comes to pass. If it means 45 saves, Anderson is fine with that, because he said when you get to 36, you realize you “start to run out of ‘next years’.”

“Whatever it takes,” Anderson said.

Six years ago, Boucher took the Tampa Bay Lightning on a run to the Eastern Conference Final no one saw coming. They lost 1-0 to the Boston Bruins in a Game 7 that had no score with seven minutes left.

Boucher said that loss “still hurt,” his team playing the exact style of play he believes is best suited to win.

Then MacArthur said the Sens wanted to “bore them out of the building” on Thursday night. It must have been music to Boucher’s ears.

“I think we just need to stick to what we are, what we’ve been doing, and our strengths,” Boucher said. “The minute we try to fall into the other team’s strengths, we’re done ... There’s different ways to win ... The goal is to generate more goals than the opponent, and that’s what we did yesterday. That’s all we’re asking for.”

