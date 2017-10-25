The Ottawa Senators have returned centre Logan Brown to the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League.

Brown, 19, had one assist in four games with the Senators this season. The Senators cannot call him back up unless it is on an emergency basis or once the Spitfires' season is over.

Brown was selected by the Senators with the 11th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Brown scored 14 goals and 40 points in 35 games last season in Windsor.