Nate Thompson is expected to sign a two-year deal worth $1.65 million per season with the Ottawa Senators, according to TSN Hockey Contributor Aaron Ward.

Hearing that expected deal for Nate Thompson to Ottawa Senators is a 2 year deal at $1.65M AAV. #TSN — Aaron Ward (@NHL_AaronWard) July 1, 2017

The 32-year-old Thompson had a goal and an assist in 30 games for the Anaheim Ducks last season. The centre has 48 goals and 63 assists in 550 career games, split between the Ducks, Boston Bruins, New York Islanders, and Tampa Bay Lightning.