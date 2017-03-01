The Ottawa Senators have traded forward Curtis Lazar to the Calgary Flames, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

The Senators also sent Mike Kostka to Calgary for defenceman Jyrki Jokipakka and a second-round pick.

Lazar, 21, has no goals and one assists in 33 games this season with the Senators, his third with the club.

The centre was selected by the Sens 17th overall in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft and has played his entire career in the nation’s capital.

The Salmon Arm, BC native has 12 goals and 24 assists in 176 career games in the NHL. Lazar has no points in six playoff games as well.

Lazar will be a restricted free-agent at the conclusion of this season.

Jokipakka, 25, was acquired by the Flames on trade deadline day last year in the trade which sent Kris Russell to the Dallas Stars. He owns one goal and five assists in 38 games with the Flames this season.

Kostka, 31, owns one goal and 11 assists in 46 games with the AHL's Binghamton Senators this season.