OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators acquired forward Marc Hagel from the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday in exchange for future considerations.

Hagel has seven points (2-5) in 26 games with AHL Iowa this season.

He will be assigned to AHL Binghamton and was expected to be in the lineup for Friday's home game against the Hershey Bears, the Senators said in a release.

Hagel, a 28-year-old Hamilton, Ont., native, has 93 points (35-58) in 219 career AHL games with the Wild and Lake Erie Monsters.