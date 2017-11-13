After losing Smith, Boucher looking for ways to overcome another injury

The Ottawa Senators activated both forward Bobby Ryan and defenceman Mark Borowiecki off of injured reserve Monday.

The Senators made the moves after returning from Stockholm, where they swept the Colorado Avalanche in a two-game set.

Ryan's return comes on the heels of Zack Smith being ruled out for three weeks due to a thumb injury sustained against the Avalanche.

Ryan has been out since Oct. 21 due to a fractured finger. The 30-year-old owns six assists in eight games this season.

Borowiecki, 28, has been out since Oct. 27 due to illness. He did not make the trip to Stockholm with the team.

The defenceman owns one goal and two points in nine games this season.

Also on Monday, the Senators assigned Nick Paul, Jack Rodewald and Ben Harpur to the AHL's Belleville Senators.