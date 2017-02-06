45m ago
Sens' Anderson could dress Saturday
TSN.ca Staff
Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson could dress for the first time since Dec. 5 on Saturday against the New York Islanders.
According to the Ottawa Citizen, head coach Guy Boucher expressed optimism over the weekend Anderson could serve as the team's backup against New York.
Anderson returned to the Senators from a personal leave on Jan. 30 and has been practicing with the team since.
He owns a 12-6-1 record in 19 starts this season. Prior to his leave, he posted 2.46 goals against average and a ,924 save percentage with three shutouts.
Mike Condon has made 18 straight starts for the Senators, who are 15-9-5 with him in net. Condon was pulled in third period of Saturday's loss to the Buffalo Sabres after allowing four goals on 25 shots.
The Senators (27-17-6) own the second place spot in the Atlantic Division with 60 points through 50 games. Ottawa will host the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday with either Condon and Andrew Hammond in net.