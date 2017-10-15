In another sign that captain Erik Karlsson's season debut is nearing, the Ottawa Senators reassigned defenceman Thomas Chabot to the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League on Sunday.

The team also returned winger Alex Formenton to his junior team, the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League.

Prior to Saturday night's 6-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers, Sens coach Guy Boucher said that Karlsson could be back as soon as Tuesday night's date with the Vancouver Canucks.

In two games with the Sens, Chabot, 20, had an assist and averaged 13:40 of ice-time a night.

Formenton made his National Hockey League debut last Saturday against the Detroit Red Wings and, at 18 years and 24 days, became the youngest Sens player in (modern) team history.

Through five games, the Sens are 2-0-3.