What will it cost the Sens to protect Methot?

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun does not believe the Ottawa Senators were able to reach a deal with the Vegas Golden Knights before Monday's deadline imposed by general manager George McPhee.

So I don't think there's any protection on Methot at this point. Does Vegas call again today? We'll see — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 20, 2017

With no deal in place, the Senators are at risk of losing defenceman Marc Methot, who was exposed when Dion Phaneuf refused to waive his no-movement clause last week.

LeBrun notes, however, that McPhee might choose to give the Senators one last chance on Tuesday to make a deal to protect Methot. The Vegas general manager is believed to be attempting to stockpile draft picks this week's entry draft. The Columbus Blue Jackets and New York Islanders are believed to have made deals with Vegas that include their first-round picks.

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun adds that as many as eight teams are believed to have side deals in place with Vegas for the expansion draft to protect exposed players.

The Senators own the 28th overall draft pick on Friday and the Calgary Flames' pick, 47th overall, in the second round. They are without a selection in the third round.