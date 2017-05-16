Both forward Viktor Stalberg and defenceman Mark Borowiecki are getting close to a return to the Ottawa Senators lineup.

Senators head coach Guy Boucher said Tuesday that both players "could be coming in at any moment."

Stalberg has yet to play in the Eastern Conference Final against the Pittsburgh Penguins after leaving Game 6 against the New York Rangers with an undisclosed injury. He owns two assists through 12 playoff games. The 31-year-old scored 11 goals and added five assists in 75 games during the regular season.

Borowiecki has been out since Game 2 of the Senators' first round series against the Boston Bruins due to a lower-body injury. He left that game in the first period when sliding into the boards feet-first at full-speed after a brief battle with Boston’s Riley Nash.

The 27-year-old collected three points in 70 regular season games with the Senators this season, while amassing a career-high 154 penalty minutes. He averaged 14:01 of time on ice during the regular season.

The Ottawa native was drafted in the fifth round in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft.

Game 3 will take place Wednesday night in Ottawa.