Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter

PITTSBURGH — “Love.”

It’s not a word thrown around often in hockey dressing rooms, not one you’d expect to hear from some of the toughest athletes in the world.

Whenever the shock wears off, when the pain from not seeing the knuckling puck come off Chris Kunitz’s stick subsides, that emotion is what Craig Anderson said he’ll remember most about these Ottawa Senators.

“The love for the guys in here,” Anderson said, tears welling up in his eyes. “I wouldn’t ask for better teammates than the guys this year.”

To some, it may sound cheesy. Plenty of non-playoff teams, the teams who embark on a season half as magical as the Senators, rave about how tight-knit they became.

These Senators, they were different. Anderson said he felt it “right from the day I left the team” and missed 26 straight games to be with his wife Nicholle during her battle with a rare form of cancer, “to the day I came back” and shut out the New York Islanders.

All of those things, from Clarke MacArthur returning in the final week of the regular season from the brink of retirement to Bobby Ryan's mother passing unexpectedly last July, they all formed a brotherhood.

“Ten years for me, I’ve never been a part of anything like it,” Ryan said. “We got thrown a ton of stuff our way this year. You talk about me personally, just having a year from hell but finding a way to come out of it at the right time in the playoffs. All different things. We just used everything that got thrown at us as a bonding agent.”

Emotional run for the Sens comes up just short The Senators have had an emotional season on and off the ice and the TSN Hockey panel discusses their resiliency that fueled an incredible playoff run which almost saw them reach the Stanley Cup Final.

The 2016-17 Ottawa Senators were proof that emotion is a powerful tool in the Stanley Cup playoffs when harnessed properly.

“I think that’s what got us this far,” Jean-Gabriel Pageau said. “We faced it all together.”

When it was over, Anderson remained on one knee as long as possible in his crease, staring at the video board in disbelief to make sure what just happened was real.

Yes, there was Sidney Crosby - who else? - feathering a pass to Kunitz at the top of the circle. Kunitz delivered the dagger with an end-over-end shot in the only space available on the net. Anderson was frozen as the puck sailed over his shoulder, the Senators’ dream season hitting the net with it in the 3-2 double overtime defeat.

He was still in shock in the handshake line.

“It’s surreal,” Anderson said. “It doesn’t feel like it’s happening, but it is. We played our hearts out, gave it everything we had. We laid it out there. We put it on the line.”

The Ottawa Senators pushed the defending Stanley Cup champions further than anyone else in their last seven series.

It was an instant classic Game 7, the second-ever Conference Final decided in double overtime in the NHL modern era and the first since Stephane Matteau and the Rangers in 1994, and one that played out exactly how coach Guy Boucher would have drawn it up.

Except for the final score.

Anderson inspired Sens on and off the ice From his stellar postseason play to the support he's shown his wife through her battle with cancer, TH2N discusses Craig Anderson's impact on the Senators throughout their emotional season.

“I thought it was meant to be,” Anderson said. “I thought it was our time. You need a little bit of luck on your side. A lot of things have to go right to win. It just didn’t fall for us.”

Anderson was, in a word, Sen-Sational in Seventh Heaven. He made 84 saves in one of the best back-to-back performances by a goaltender in recent Stanley Cup playoff history, one day after saying “whatever it takes” when asked if he could repeat his heroic Game 6 effort. He meant it.

A year you would think I would want to forget, but I couldn't be prouder of our team! Great year and memories that will last a lifetime! — Nicholle Anderson (@xonichollexo) May 26, 2017

The Senators never quit. They answered to both of Pittsburgh’s goals almost immediately, with Ryan Dzingel and Mark Stone knotting the game. Captain Erik Karlsson led the charge, outduelling fellow superstars Evgeni Malkin and Crosby with two primary assists on both goals the Sens punched back.

Karlsson was on the ice for 2:54 of the 3:17 the Senators trailed in Game 7.

In the end, it was Crosby - and not Karlsson - who hoisted the Prince of Wales Trophy, advancing to the Stanley Cup Final for the fourth time in his career.

Ottawa suffered just their second overtime loss of the spring (6-2) on Thursday night as they tried to channel their inner 1993 Montreal Canadiens one more time, who were a sterling 10-1 during their run to the Stanley Cup.

With the Senators vanquished, Canada’s hope to bring Lord Stanley home were also crushed. Those Canadiens remain the last to do it 24 long years ago. The Vancouver Canucks are still the most recent Canadian club to play for the ultimate prize from 2011.

Now, Crosby and the Penguins will attempt to become the first team to repeat as Stanley Cup champions in the salary cap era. The Detroit Red Wings are the last team to win the toughest trophy in sports in back-to-back fashion when they did it in 1997 and 1998, but that was six years before the Cup went unawarded in a battle to institute the cap that paved the way to unprecedented parity.

With that parity, we get the Stanley Cup Final you would be lying if you said you predicted when this journey began 44 nights ago: the 16th-seed Nashville Predators facing the second-seed Penguins.

Pittsburgh will host P.K. Subban and the Preds in Game 1 on Monday night at PPG Paints Arena. It will mark Nashville’s first appearance in the Stanley Cup Final since joining the league in 1998.

Senators don't go down without a fight Brent Wallace, Frank Seravalli and Bruce Garrioch explain why the Senators should be extremely proud of what they accomplished this season and also look at the many story lines that brought them closer as a team.

The Cinderella Senators were oh, so close. It made for a quiet dressing room, Anderson admitting at age 36 he doesn’t know whether he’ll have another kick at the can like this one.

“Heartbreaking,” Ryan said. “We beat teams we shouldn’t have based on everyone else’s opinions. We got the bounces, but we earned the bounces.”

“They put their soul into it,” Boucher said, “and it’s really tough.”

There were so many memories along the way. From Pageau’s four-goal game to MacArthur’s overtime winner to Ryan’s overtime magic that was a gift to his late Mom hours before Mother’s Day.

What made it so hard, Ryan said, was now having two days to say goodbye, a team that will never be together again.

“We weren’t ready for it to end,” Ryan said. “But they came up one shot better.”

