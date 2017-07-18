The Ottawa Senators have an arbitration hearing set for Friday with restricted free agent Ryan Dzingel and while both sides hope to avoid the meeting, a deal does not appear imminent.

“We’re still in negotiations. We talked this morning,” Dorion told the Ottawa Citizen on Monday. “While we’d like to avoid arbitration and Don Meehan would like to avoid arbitration to, but, at the same time, we understand it’s a process and, if we can’t come to an agreement, we’ll just go to arbitration Friday at 9 a.m.”

Dzingel is the Senators lone remaining restricted free agent after Jean-Gabriel Pageau signed a three-year contract on Monday.

However, Dorion said the Senators remain open to making more signings on the unrestricted market and/or making trades before training camp opens in September.

“You’re never done,” Dorion said. “Is this the last thing we’ll do all summer? I don’t want to tell you yes because you never know. As recently as this morning, I was talking to another GM about a possible trade and there’s always that avenue.

“There’s always guys looking for a jobs. There’s always the possibility of bringing guys to camp on (pro tryouts). We feel that we have depth right now, especially with good young prospects that can step in right away. Right now, we feel we’re headed in the right direction with the group of guys we have, but shopping is never done.”

The 25-year-old Dzingel scored 14 goals and added 18 assists in 81 games last season. He then scored two goals and added an assist in 15 playoff games as the Senators reached the Eastern Conference Final.

He made his debut with the Senators during the 2015-16 season, when he appeared in 30 games and scored three goals and tallied nine points.