Ottawa Senators forward Mike Hoffman will not return to Sunday's game against the Winnipeg Jets due to suffering a lower-body injury.

Hoffman suffered the injury near the end of the first period.

#Sens forward Mike Hoffman (lower body injury) will not return to tonight's game versus Winnipeg. — Sens communications (@Media_Sens) February 19, 2017

The 27-year-old has 19 goals and 20 assists over 51 games with the Sens this season, his sixth year with the club.