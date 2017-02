Ottawa Senators forwards Mike Hoffman and Mark Stone left Sunday's game against the Winnipeg Jets with injuries.

Hoffman suffered a lower-body injury late in the first period while Stone left in the final frame after taking a hit by Jacob Trouba.

The 27-year-old Hoffman has 19 goals and 20 assists over 51 games with the Sens this season, his sixth year with the club.

Stone, 24, has 21 goals and 25 assists over 55 games this season.