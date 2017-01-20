Clarke MacArthur will not play again this season, the Ottawa Senators announced Friday.

MacArthur, 31, has not played this season due to post-concussion syndrome.

MacArthur suffered a fourth concussion in 18 months during training camp this season. He last played a game on Oct. 14, 2015, when he suffered a concussion against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said MacArthur was "devastated" by the news, per Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun.

Tough news for Clarke who worked his tail off to try and come back. But his long-term health is more important than anything else. https://t.co/SQVsnjrdq7 — Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) January 20, 2017

Dorion added MacArthur's goal is to play again but, in the meantime, the team will look to replace the forward in their lineup.

"The asking prices are ridiculous, almost," says Dorion. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) January 20, 2017

During Thursday's news conference, Dorion noted the team expects goaltender Craig Anderson to return from his indefinite personal leave late this month, or early in February. Anderson, 12-6-1, last played with the team on Dec. 5.

The Senators (24-15-4) have won their past two games and sit second in the Atlantic Division with 52 points.