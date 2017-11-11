Ottawa Senators forward Zack Smith will be out three weeks after dislocating his thumb during Friday's game against the Colorado Avalanche in Sweden.

With Smith out Nick Paul comes in to the lineup and the Sens will go 11-7. Mike Condon will start. — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) November 11, 2017

The 29-year-old has six assists in 12 games played so far this season and has yet to score a goal.

The Maple Creek, Saskatchewan native missed a few games earlier this year with an upper-body injury.

Smith has played his entire career with the Senators and was drafted in the third round of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft.

22-year-old winger Nick Paul comes into the lineup as a replacement. In 11 AHL games with the Belleville Senators, Paul has five assists.