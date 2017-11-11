34m ago
Sens' Smith dislocates thumb, out 3 weeks
TSN.ca Staff
Ottawa Senators forward Zack Smith will be out three weeks after dislocating his thumb during Friday's game against the Colorado Avalanche in Sweden.
The 29-year-old has six assists in 12 games played so far this season and has yet to score a goal.
The Maple Creek, Saskatchewan native missed a few games earlier this year with an upper-body injury.
Smith has played his entire career with the Senators and was drafted in the third round of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft.
22-year-old winger Nick Paul comes into the lineup as a replacement. In 11 AHL games with the Belleville Senators, Paul has five assists.