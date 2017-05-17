6h ago
Sens' Stalberg a GTD Wednesday
TSN.ca Staff
Ottawa Senators veteran forward Viktor Stalberg will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's Game 3 in the nation's capital.
Stalberg has yet to play in the Eastern Conference Final against the Pittsburgh Penguins after leaving Game 6 against the New York Rangers with an undisclosed injury.
He owns two assists through 12 playoff games. The 31-year-old scored 11 goals and added five assists in 75 games during the regular season.
The series is tied at a game apiece.