Ottawa Senators veteran forward Viktor Stalberg will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's Game 3 in the nation's capital.

Stalberg has yet to play in the Eastern Conference Final against the Pittsburgh Penguins after leaving Game 6 against the New York Rangers with an undisclosed injury.

He owns two assists through 12 playoff games. The 31-year-old scored 11 goals and added five assists in 75 games during the regular season.

The series is tied at a game apiece.