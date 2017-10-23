Ottawa Senators forward Colin White skated without a non-contact jersey for the first time this season on Monday, signalling he could be ready to take the roster spot of Bobby Ryan.

White broke his left wrist in the team's first preseason game in September and returned to practice in a blue jersey last week. The 20-year-old appeared in two games during the regular season for the Senators and one playoff game in 2016-17.

Colin White is wearing a regular practice jersey. With Ryan out, White could fill the roster spot. White broke his wrist 1st preseason GM — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) October 23, 2017

The Senators are set to have an open roster spot with Ryan headed to injured reserve with a broken finger sustained Saturday night. Head coach Guy Boucher said he expects Ryan to miss a month, and TSN's Brent Wallace suggests White could join the lineup in his place.

White skated on the team's fourth line Monday, with Chris DiDomenico and Logan Brown.

White was selected 21st overall in the 2015 NHL Draft by the Senators and posted 16 goals and 33 points in 35 games with Boston College last season.

Sens practice lines Monday:

Burrows - Brassard - Stone

Thompson - Turris - Dzingel

Hoffman - Pageau - Pyatt

Didomenico - Brown - White