Ottawa Senators defenceman Chris Wideman is out for months with a torn hamstring, head coach Guy Boucher confirmed Saturday morning.

Boucher said he wasn't sure if Wideman will need surgery or if he'll be able to return to action at some point this season.

The 27-year-old was injured when Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin fell on top of him in the third period of Wednesday's 3-1 loss. Wideman's legs spread apart and Malkin's weight forced him to the ice. He struggled to put weight on his leg as he left the game.

Wideman owns three goals and eight points in 13 games with the Senators this season.