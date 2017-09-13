Venus excited for birth of Serena's child

Serena Williams says on social media that she gave birth to a baby girl named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

The tennis star posted about the birth on her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories 😍😍❤️❤️ A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

She says the baby was born on Sept. 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces. One posting also says about the newborn, "Grand Slam Titles: 1."

The 35-year-old Williams won her 23rd Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open in January — while she was pregnant.