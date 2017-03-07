Serena Williams has pulled out of the Indians Wells Masters and lost her world No. 1 status as a result.

Angelique Kerber will replace William's as the tournament's top seed in California, and jump her as the world's No. 1 ranked player.

Williams is 8-1 on the year, including her record 23rd major title at the Australian Open in January.

Her only loss of the year came prior to the Australian Open, when she fell to Madison Brengle in three sets in Auckland.

Andrew John of USA Today reports Williams did not show up to her previous two practice sessions before withdrawing from the tournament.

Kerber is 7-5 on the year and was knocked out of the Australian Open in the Round of 16 by Coco Vandeweghe.