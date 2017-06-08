Subban, Preds looking to break through on the road

It’s been a long journey to the Stanley Cup Final for the Nashville Predators. While they’re perennially a playoff team – the team has made the playoffs nine out of the last 12 seasons – they’ve never made it past the second round in that time.

That’s why this year has been so fun, particularly for a guy like goalie Pekka Rinne, who has been with the team for five of those playoff runs.

“It’s amazing, Best time of my life,” told reporters. “Obviously you don’t want to look back yet, but I’ve been playing for a long time and never had this opportunity. So, it means everything to me right now. I’m just living my dream right now.”

Rinne, who has spent his entire career in the Predators’ organization, has bounced back from rough starts in Games 1 and 2 of the Stanley Cup Final to play terrific in Games 3 and 4.

The Predators are tied 2-2 with the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Stanley Cup Final.