TORONTO — Tom Sestito scored the go-ahead goal 16:50 into the third period to lift the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to a 2-1 victory over the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday in American Hockey League action.

Jake Guentzel tied the game 3:46 into the third for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (26-7-3).

Tony Cameranesi put the Marlies (15-17-3) up 1-0 late in the second period.

Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry stopped 27 shots. Toronto's Garret Sparks made 32 saves.

Neither team scored on the power play. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton was 0 for 4 while the Marlies went 0 for 3.