Pittsburgh Penguins forward Tom Sestito has been suspended four games for boarding Winnipeg Jets defenceman Toby Enstrom on Wednesday night, the National Hockey League Department of Player Safety announced Thursday.

Sestito, 29, hit Enstrom from behind in the first period of Pittsburgh's 7-4 victory as the Jets' defenceman was playing a puck in the corner. Enstrom was helped from the ice and admitted to a local hospital to check for facial fractures and a concussion, Jets coach Paul Maurice said after the game.

TSN Senior Correspondent Gary Lawless notes that there is no update on Enstrom, but he is expected to miss time.

no word on Enstrom's injuries as #nhljets are off today but he's expected to miss some time. Concussion, facial fractures were early worries https://t.co/0SrISEhuPa — gary lawless (@garylawless) March 9, 2017

Sesisto was assessed a major penalty for hitting from behind and a game misconduct on the play.

A native of Rome, New York, Sestito had been recalled from the American Hockey League earlier on Wednesday and was appearing in his first NHL game since November. He fought Jets forward Chris Thorburn earlier in the period.

He was previously suspended in 2011 as a member of the Philadelphia Flyers when he hit New York Rangers forward Andre Deveaux from behind in a preseason game. Sesisto received a four-game ban with two of those games coming in the exhibition season and two in the regular season.

Sestito will forfeit $12,777.76 to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund as a result of the suspension.